Půdní vestavby a nadstavby ve zděných stavbách (1. část)

English Synopsis

Loft Extensions and Superstructures in Masonry Buildings (Part 1)

This paper begins the first part of a series of articles on the design of loft extensions and superstructures in masonry buildings. The first part deals with the problem of loading of floor structures and the possibilities of further action in cases where the floor structure is structurally unsuitable for the new purpose. Subsequently, the possibilities of increasing the load-bearing capacity of wooden ceilings are described. This is done by changing the structural system, inserting a new ceiling slab, and by coupling the original ceiling with an additional structure.