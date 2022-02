Vyhodnocování výsledků výtažných zkoušek na střeše

English Synopsis

In February 2019, the guideline ETAG 006 - Systems of Mechanically Fastened Flexible Roof Waterproofing Membranes was repealed, including its Annex C – Site pullout test, according to which the tests were to be carried out and evaluated. ETAG 006 has been replaced by document EAD 030351-00-0402, which no longer contains any guidelines for pull-out tests. It seems that the only solution to the evaluation of pull-out tests is the procedure according to ČSN EN 1990, Annex D. The application for roof suppliers has not been addressed yet in any available literature. The article offers some options and encourages a professional discussion on this topic.