UV degradácia povlakovej krytiny na materiálovej báze m PVC

English Synopsis

The analysis of the UV requirements for coating materials for market placement is a good tool to evaluate their quality parameters. Testing of polymeric materials using fluorescent light sources is feasible according to STN ISO 4892-3. Testing of strength properties is optimally defined by STN EN 12311-2. Infrared spectroscopy belongs to the group of non-destructive analytical methods where the sample under examination is not damaged by the analysis and yet provides information on its composition.