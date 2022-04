Analýza schodišťového stupně z ultravysokohodnotného betonu

English Synopsis

Analysis of the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Stair Tread

In this contribution, experimental and numeric analysis of slender stair tread model made of an ultra-high performance concrete, is described. Task of the analysis is to determine the behaviour of the model under acting load. The experimental part is represented by the static load test with the use of a vacuum method. Besides that, nonlinear numerical analysis in the environment of the ATENA Science software, is described. Gained results from both parts of the analysis are compared and unusual behaviour of the model is discussed.