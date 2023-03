Tepelné vlastnosti kotev zavěšených fasádních systémů a posouzení jejich vlivu

English Synopsis

Thermal Properties of Anchors of Suspended Facade Systems and Assessment of Their Influence

The paper deals with the effect of all-metal anchors of suspended facades on the heat transfer coefficient of double skin walls. The thermal properties of the anchors are described by means of the point heat transfer coefficient, which can be obtained using a derived formula or calculation aid.

The data for the derivation of the formula and the calculation aid were obtained by three-dimensional modelling and analysis of the calculated data in the framework of the thesis [2]. The input data and the necessary documents used for the calculation were provided by H&B delta. The thesis thus provides a simple calculation and possible comparison of several material and design variants of the used all-metal anchors.