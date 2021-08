Návrh fasádního panelu za pomoci parametrického modelování a aditivní výroby

English Synopsis

Design of a Facade Panel Using Parametric Modeling and Additive Production

The article describes the development of a prototype vegetation facade panel using parametric modelling. Parametric modelling was then most used for the design of individual parts of the panel, especially the visual part of the panel, which consists of a mathematically generated mesh, and also to create a supporting structure for vegetation. The production of individual prototypes of panels, their parts and components was performed with the help of FDM 3D printing. Individual prototypes were further subjected to testing in real conditions to verify the functionality of the proposed prototype and to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the panel, which will be used for further development.