Vliv složení dřevocementových hmot na stabilizaci vlastností smrkových třísek

English Synopsis

Effect of Wood-cement Materials Composition on Stabilization of Spruce Chips Properties

One of the very essential aspects to ensure adequate durability of composite materials that combine cementitious matrix and wood is the stabilization of the wood structure. Stabilization of the wood structure is particularly important in relation to the moisture effect on the wood-cement composite mechanical properties. Stabilization of the wood matrix is generally carried out by means of suitable types of additives. This paper deals with a detailed analysis of the influence of the wood-cement materials composition in relation to the effect of liquid water. Another essential area of the presented research is the analysing the ability of the modified matrix (by different types of industrial wastes) to fix sugars in the structure of the wood mass, with regard to the possible affecting the hydration process of the cement matrix.