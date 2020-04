Využitie technológie podrezávania na konštrukcii kúrie

English Synopsis

Use of the Undercutting Technology for the Structure of the Church and Assessment of its Effectiveness

The elementary aim of the described research is to prove the necessity of creating an additional impermeable layer acting as moisture insulation of historical structures by means of undercutting technology. From a technological point of view and also based on known research, it is obvious that this technology is one of the most effective remediation methods. Unfortunately, the use of this technology is from the point of view of Regional Monuments Authorities, which, due to adherence to the uncompromising Venetian Charter, is considerably limited, because, despite considerable efficiency, this technology disrupts the integrity of historical vertical structures. The methodology of research into undercutting technology consists in verifying and demonstrating the effectiveness of this technology in various historical buildings and recording individual moisture values in situ before and after the implementation of the technology. The results measured in this way should objectively prove the necessity of using the technology of undercutting masonry as a remediation method of wet historical structures, provided that this does not compromise the statics of the object and this intervention is necessary.