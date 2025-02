Prvky kotvenia moderných fasád a ich elementov – časť 2.

English Synopsis

The envelope of modern buildings not only serves an architectural and aesthetic function but also creates a shell that ensures the quality of the indoor environment. The cladding protects the interior from weather influences and must also meet high demands for thermal insulation properties. An important criterion is the strength and safety of the facade anchoring system to the load-bearing structure of the building. If this system is not sufficiently rigid, it can lead to the opening of joints, which disrupts the watertightness and airtightness of the facade. In the event of system failure, it can even result in the entire facade element falling out. This article follows up on the previous one, which dealt with metal system anchors - brackets that are primarily used for securing window frames into openings. It describes the procedure for experimentally verifying the resistance of a more massive type of heavier anchoring intended mainly for protruding lightweight facade systems.