Prvky kotvenia moderných fasád a ich elementov – časť 1.

English Synopsis

The cladding of buildings not only has an aesthetic and architectural function, but also forms a very important protective envelope of the building, which ensures the quality of the indoor environment. The cladding protects the interior from the weather and at the same time must meet high requirements for thermal insulation properties. Another important criterion is the strength and safety of the anchoring system of the individual elements of the façade to the building structure. If this system is not sufficiently strong, the joints may be torn apart, which will compromise the watertightness and airtightness and cause a gradual degradation of the quality and performance of the structure. In the extreme case, failure of the fixing system may result in the entire façade element falling out and endangering lives.