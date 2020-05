Sledování chemické odolnosti inovativní polymerní spárovací hmoty

English Synopsis

Monitoring of Chemical Resistance of Innovative Polymer Jointing Grout

The newly developed jointing grout is designed not only for normal conditions, but also for environments with higher chemical stress. For this reason, one of the key endpoints was also a chemical resistance of the grout. The jointing grout is based on a polymer basis, in particular with epoxide binder used, and also hazardous wastes are used as fillers. As is well known, the epoxy thermosets are very resistant to inorganic acid solutions. However, they can be easily degraded by the action of organic solutions. Within this fact, the aggressive environments and their concentrations were selected and their influence on the developed grout was assessed. Specifically, the effect of action of 60% sulfuric acid, then the influence of the action of vapours of this acid (at a concentration of 96%) and immersion of 10% acetic acid solution were assessed. After exposure to these aggressive substances, the visual changes of the samples were assessed primarily. Colour change, blistering, cracking, flocculation, gloss change, etc. were monitoring. The influence on microstructure, change of bulk density and flexural and compressive strength of the polymer jointing grout materials was studied.