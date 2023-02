Výstuž plošných železobetónových prvkov viazaná robotmi

English Synopsis

Of all the branches of industry, construction is the least automated. The usual methods of designing building structures are adapted to this fact, which also applies to the design of concrete reinforcement itself. The reinforcement of 2D elements such as slabs or walls is simple enough for its production to be automated, which reduces material consumption and also increases the efficiency of the use of labor force. The article discusses the design principle of reinforcement tied by the Perseus robot from XEUS - Civil Engineering Robotics, explained on the reinforcement at the bottom surface of the ceiling slab of the residential building. When creating the design methodology for such reinforcement, emphasis was placed on the immediate possibility of putting it into practice, while it will find application both in factories for the production of precast concrete and directly on the construction site.