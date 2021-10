Sloupové konstrukce z textilního betonu za zvýšené teploty

English Synopsis

Column Structures Made from Textile-reinforced Concrete at Elevated Temperature

Modern composite materials are increasingly used in construction. One example is textile reinforced concrete (TRC), consisting of high-quality concrete and non-metallic reinforcing materials, most often in technical textiles. The current use of TRC is mainly in non-loadbearing structures such as facade panels and design elements. However, due to the excellent mechanical properties of TRC, it is possible to design subtle structures with high load-bearing capacity. Therefore, this material has a high potential in load-bearing structures. Consequently, it is necessary to comprehensively assess these materials in terms of load-bearing capacity at normal and elevated temperatures. For this reason, within the Faculty of Civil Engineering CTU in Prague and UCEEB CTU in Prague, research teams deal with the development and material research of TRC for use in load-bearing structures, including evaluation of its possible application in construction.