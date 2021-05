Vnímání městských scén a hodnota pohledu

English Synopsis

Perception of Urban Scenes and the Value of View

The paper focuses on the study of the relationship between housing prices and selected environmental characteristics, the impact of the perception of urban scenes near residential real estate on the price of housing and presents the results of known and already performed studies. Introduced characteristics of urban scene perception are often combined with other traditional characteristics, for example in the hedonic pricing model for calculating marginal prices, another alternative method is to use expert judgment, for example for hedonic analysis. The performed studies develop and form quantification tools, which subsequently help people in decision-making processes to understand and analyze the interactions between residents and individual components of urban scenes and urbanism.