Stanovení smykových vlastností tepelněizolačních výrobků pro ETICS

English Synopsis

Determination of Shear Charactristics of Thermal Insulation Products for ETICS

This paper deals with the test results of shear characteristics of thermal insulation boards based on MW with longitudinal orientation of fibres of thickness 200 mm and more according to ČSN EN 13162+A1, documents serious faults in test procedure according to current ČSN EN 12090, reasons included, and proposes possible way of their solution.