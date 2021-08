Šmyková odolnosť fragmentu dosky v pretlačení overená experimentálnym testom

English Synopsis

Punching Shear Resistance of a Slab Fragment Verified by Experimental Test

This paper deals with experimental verification of punching shear resistance of a slab fragment. An experimental specimen with thickness of 0.2 m is supported by a rectangular column with cross-sectional dimensions of 0.15 × 0.9 m, as a result of which the shear stress is concentrated in the area of the support corners. As a result of this phenomenon, it is necessary to reduce the length of the control perimeter. Based on the results obtained from the experimental test and from the nonlinear analysis in the Atena program, the real necessity to reduce the length of the control perimeter was analyzed using the Eurocode 2 shear resistance evaluation formula. Subsequently, the reliability of selected design models was verified.