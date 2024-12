Experimentálne a numerické stanovenie modálnych vlastností lanovej strechy zimného štadióna

English Synopsis

Structures prone to vibration are represented by long-span cable bridges, long-span roofs, membrane structures, mast, towers and cables themselves. Suspension cable roof analysed in this work belongs to described category of structures. The new roof replaced the original one after the original roof run out of its life cycle. Modal analysis of the roof was performed and it is included in this work, but it is important to underline, the structural behaviour of the roof and surroundings elements was checked in the design stage as well. There is no design code or standard prescribing modal parameters for the cable roofs, therefore individual approach using experience is necessary. Presented modal analysis approach exceeds procedures defined in the existing design standards, and allows more complex analysis including changes in time. The experimental dynamics of structures is becoming a modern field with increasing interest.