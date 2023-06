Využití demoličního odpadu a biocharu v hybridní mokřadně-extenzivní zelené střeše

English Synopsis

Use of Demolition Waste and Biochar in a Hybrid Wetland-extensive Green Roof

Within the project, a new concept of a combination of a constructed wetland and an extensive green roof with the use of grey water for irrigation was designed, built, and tested in experimental operation. In accordance with the principles of circular economy, a substrate for extensive green roofs with an admixture of recycled materials based on recycled demolition waste and pyrolyzed sewage sludge in the form of biochar was designed and initially experimentally tested. The hydrophysical characteristics of the proposed substrate mixtures were determined and two were selected for use on wetland-extensive green roof experimental beds. Water balance, water chemistry at the green roof runoff and vegetation condition were monitored as a function of biochar addition.