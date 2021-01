Environmentálne zaťaženia pojazdných plôch garáží a možnosti predĺženie ich životnosti

English Synopsis

The subject of the paper is the evaluation of the aggressiveness of the underground garage environment and the possibilities of secondary protection of mobile surfaces to increase their durability. The environment of the collective garage is extremely aggressive, especially in terms of corrosion of steel reinforcement in the reinforced concrete ceilings of mobile surfaces. Increased humidity and CO2 concentration, the presence of chlorides and cracks shorten the passive and active stage of corrosion of the concrete reinforcement of the running surfaces. Early application of the coating system provides effective and economical protection to extend their life.