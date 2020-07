Návrh kontaktní podlahy vyrobené z ultralehkého betonu na bázi pěnového skla

English Synopsis

Design of a contact floor made of ultralight concrete based on foam glass

Floor construction is assessed within the thermal field by the heat transfer coefficient and surface temperatures, and in the acoustic field particularly from the point of view of airborne and impact soundproofing. When using ultra-light concrete for the construction of flooring there are unique parameters to consider. Within the contribution, the development occurred of an ultra-light concrete daub that achieved this minimal weight due to an aggregate product based on foam glass. This ultra-light concrete displays a very good ratio of mechanical performance to thermal insulation properties. As a result of these excellent thermal insulation properties, and the design of a concrete daub without joints, the formation of thermal bridges in floor construction can be eliminated.