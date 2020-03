Drenáže a nová směrnice zabývající se úpravou hydrofyzikálního namáhání stavby vodou

English Synopsis

Drainage systems are usually designed in combination with waterproofing systems, as a part of the concept of protecting the building envelope against negative effects of groundwater. The main function of a drainage system is to reduce the water pressure on the building structure. Although, drainage systems are one of the oldest waterproofing techniques, there are still many questions about effectiveness, reliability and lifetime. Based on many suggestions and experience through practice, the new regulation ČHIS: 06 was published by Česká hydroizolační společnost (Czech Waterproofing Society). This regulation is focused on designing drainage systems for reducing the groundwater pressure acting on underground structures of buildings.