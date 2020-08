Obnova historické obvodové zdi Obory Hvězda

English Synopsis

Reconstruction of Historic Freestanding Walls in the Game-park Hvězda

The aim of the study was to determine the functional reliability of the historic wall of the Hvězda summer house and to assess its applicability. The article presents the possibilities of freestanding wall renovation design using optimal technologies, analysis of solution proposals and evaluation of risk factors. The actual design of the renovation was preceded by a detailed structural survey. At the end of the article, the course of implementation work is described, including the selected material solution of restoration. The Klokner Institute of the Czech Technical University participated in the material analyses and the renewal proposal was consulted with the National Heritage Institute.