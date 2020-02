Hodnocení konstrukcí památkových budov

English Synopsis

Basic Criteria in the Evaluation of Structures of Historical Buildings

The article presents the basic criteria in the evaluation of structures of historical buildings. The whole procedure is described in detail in EN 13822, Annex I. The intention is also to provide additional guidance on the application of this International Standard for the construction of cultural heritage buildings. The instructions given here are to be followed in conjunction with all other clauses of the internationally applicable standard EN 13822 and other regulations.