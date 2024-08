Statické poruchy a posúdenie technického stavu transparentnej fasády

English Synopsis

Transparent facades are a modern trend in multifunctional or administrative buildings. In an effort to achieve light load-bearing structure possible, developers are often inspired by solutions used abroad, but do not pay enough attention to the correct solution of the structural system and/or connections. Sometimes they do not sufficiently evaluate the essential technical contexts or boundary conditions for a specific project. It can result in a serious malfunctions and when a combination of several unfavorable factors is included, even their crash - especially if, in the case of transparent facades, where a very fragile material such as glass is involved.