Přínos 2. generace Eurokódu 5 pro navrhování dřevostaveb

English Synopsis

Wood buildings, i.e. buildings in which wood and wood-based products are the dominant material used, are currently the subject of growing interest among developers and the professional public. This is mainly due to the fact that they offer an alternative way of constructing safe buildings with great environmental benefits. The prerequisites for their greater implementation are then created by new versions of European standards. In this paper some new procedures for their design according to the 2nd generation of Eurocode 5 are presented.