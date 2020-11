Použití přírodních stavebních materiálů v konstrukcích stájových objektů

English Synopsis

The use of local and traditional natural building materials in the construction of new stable buildings should not only be associated with the architecture of organic farms, but should become a matter of course. The utility of the form of stable buildings, subordinated to the economy and function as it has in the recent past, should not become a dogma. New innovative stable projects made of natural materials from the architectural offices Localarchitecture, Gujan & Pally (CH) or architects I. Kalteneger and Hermann Kaufmann (A) submit to the "genius loci" and revive the otherwise boring appearance of stable buildings. This creates buildings that are kind to stabled animals and delight the individual's eye.