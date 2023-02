Případová studie proslunění blokové zástavby

English Synopsis

A case study of a set of residential buildings shows the possibilities of assessing sun exposure according to the requirements of the old Czech technical standard ČSN 73 4301 and according to the requirements of the new European ČSN EN 17037. According to the European standard, is possible to positively assess the construction of buildings in closed blocks and thus comply with current urban planning trends. Insistence on the requirements of the old ČSN 73 4301 is not compatible with the current trends of urban construction and only provides arguments for the complete cancellation of requirements for sunlight in binding legislation.