O normách na denní osvětlení ve stavebních předpisech

English Synopsis

About Standards for Daylighting in Building Regulations

To properly understand the meaning of standardization of daylight, it is necessary to think in general about the reason for the existence of standards and the means of their creation. Such a consideration may have its current significance at this time, when the European Commission for Standardization (CEN) unified standards for daylighting of buildings throughout Europe and when the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic approved a new building law.