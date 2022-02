Vliv odpadní křemeliny jako vstupní suroviny na vlastnosti anorganického pěnového skla

English Synopsis

Influence of Waste Diatomite as a Raw Material on the Properties of the Inorganic Foam Glass

This article deals with the manufacturing process of inorganic foam glass with utilization of waste diatomite as a raw material. The waste diatomite was first subjected to an analysis of chemical and mineralogical composition. The foam glass was formed by a powder sintering method by pressing into pellets with the addition of a foaming agent. After firing, the properties of the foam glass were investigated using an X-ray diffraction analysis, scanning electron microscopy, bulk density, and compressive strength. The possibility of utilization of waste diatomite in raw material mixtures was investigated in accordance with the influence of firing temperature and the resulting properties of inorganic foam glass.