Zelené střechy a statika z pohledu realizátora zelených střech

English Synopsis

This expert article focuses on the issue of green roofs and their relationship to the statics of buildings. It analyses the different types of green roofs and their effect on the height of the vegetation layer and the overall load. It also mentions the effect of wind loading on green roofs, including both lightweight compositions of layers, as well as the issue of biosolar roofs - system solutions of green roofs with photovoltaics, where the PV carriers are loaded by the green roof composition. The paper discusses the challenges associated with the design and engineering of green roofs with respect to their stability and safety, and makes recommendations for the collaboration of the roof gardener and structural engineer from the perspective of a long-time green roof implementer.