Komentáře a diskuse k normě ČSN 74 4505 Podlahy (2. část)

English Synopsis

Together with the professional journal Podlahy, we have prepared a new series, where the authors get acquainted with the basic standard ČSN 74 4505 Podlahy; Common provisions, and subsequently also with other standards that are important for the area of floors, and also respond to the comments of opponents and reviewers. The second part of the series introduces the basic technical requirements for floor structures as specified in ČSN 74 4505. The most important parameters; requirements of the standard are explained in more detail so that it is clear how they are defined and what their specific physical / practical significance is.