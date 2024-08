Stavební kámen a možnosti nedestruktivního určení jeho původu

English Synopsis

Non-destructive Determination of Building Stone Provenance

In our practice, we often face the question of building stone provenance on historic buildings. However, methods providing relevant answers to this question are mostly of a destructive character requiring sampling. Therefore, our research has focused on the use of reflectance spectrometry, which is a very promising and effective non-destructive method. This paper discusses the basic principles and possibilities of this method with regard to its application to historic buildings and decorative stone.