Příklad využití dostupných IT technologií při sanaci zámku v Nemyšli

English Synopsis

An Example of the Use of Available IT Technologies During the Renovation of the Castle in Nemysl

The paper presents the original condition of the castle in Nemyšl near Tábor together with the subsequent process of its rehabilitation. This requires a careful evaluation of its condition, determination of the remediation procedure along with condition monitoring to ensure safety on the construction site. To accomplish this task - the abbreviation SHM (Structural Health Monitoring) is used abroad - the available possibilities of current information technologies have been used.