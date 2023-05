Tepelná ochrana historickej budovy v Košiciach pomocou dynamických simulácií

English Synopsis

The paper deals with thermal protection of a historical building in Košice. The building is currently used in full function as a puppet theater. However, it suffers from malfunctions caused by increased humidity. Part of the paper is devoted to the moisture analysis, which was carried out in a destructive way using the gravimetric method. The main part of the contribution deals with the results of dynamic simulations, during which the thermal-moisture response of the historical wall was analyzed after the application of thermal insulation from the interior.