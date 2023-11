Lanové sítě pro skleněné fasády – Návrh a parametrické studie

English Synopsis

Cable nets for glass façades – Design and parametrical studies

The article presents the design of prestressed cable-net glass façades based on the ANSYS software. The suggested model is validated and verified using published tests and published models in another software and used for a parametrical study of façades with point-fixed (“spider”) fittings. The study embodies two dimensions of the net, a spectrum of stainless steel Macalloy single spiral strands and laminated glass panes of various thickness. The cable prestress was taken as 30 % of their design load in accordance with published recommendations. The design respects the valid European standards for glass and loadings in serviceability and ultimate limit states. The results present tables of deflections, glass stresses and cable forces.