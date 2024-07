Architektura českých a moravských vinařství s využitím přírodních materiálů

English Synopsis

The architecture of the Bohemian and Moravian countryside is enriched by a little-known phenomenon until recently - large vineyard buildings. Compared to the former practice, their uniqueness lies in the fact that they are built directly on the large plots of land where the vineyard is located. As a rule, these are interesting works that honour the genius loci. Along with concrete and ceramics, natural materials are also used to a large extent. Here are five examples of such buildings.