Strecha s transparentnými prvkami

English Synopsis

Roof with Transparent Elements

The transparent roof and its position predestined it to the position of the primary element from the point of view of the potential of using solar radiation. Climate change brings an increase in outside temperature and the number of sunny days, which can lead to unwanted overheating of buildings. Preservation of optical properties and elimination of thermal gains can be solved by a dynamic glass system. Thermochromic glass systems have a high potential for transparent roof coverings and through gradual development can be an optimal solution for autonomous regulation and limitation of overheating in the summer.