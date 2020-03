Zelené a modré střechy jako adaptační opatření v městské zástavbě z pohledu hospodaření se srážkovou vodou

English Synopsis

The effect and functionality of green roofs as a relatively easy tool for adaptation to long-term climate change is widely discussed. The aim of the paper is to provide an information concept for the evaluation from the viewpoint of the designer in relation to rainwater management. At the same time, other variants of retention roofs are described, such as a blue roof or a brown roof - a roof with natural development of self-seeding vegetation. All these terms has their origin in translations from foreign languages – mainly from English and German. They are presented because of further deeper studying for professionals interested in knowledge in this field.