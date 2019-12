Záchytné systémy proti pádu osob z výšek z pohledu platné legislativy

English Synopsis

Restraint systems to prevent persons falling from heights in accordance with applicable legislation

Any roof likely to fall from a height shall be fitted with a handrail or restraint system as appropriate for the intended operation. Protection of persons against falls from a height must be addressed already during construction. Therefore, Act No. 309/2006 Coll. in its current wording, it specifies the work of the contractor and sets out its obligations. In addition to this Act updated in 2016, it is of course necessary to take into account other legislative requirements in the construction process. This implies many responsibilities of individual construction participants, which will be discussed in this paper.