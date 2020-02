Tepelné zisky vo výpočte letného prehrievania budov

English Synopsis

The deterioration of thermal comfort during the hot summer days has been troubling occupants of apartment buildings for several years, and it is not expected to be improved soon according to global climate change. It is appropriate time to start deal with the question of the correct prediction of the effects of hot days series on indoor environments in non-conditioned areas seriously. In the simulation models created for this purpose, the correct daily schedule of indoor heat gains plays an important role. The behavior of the building occupants varies, so there are many possibilities for design the schedule. In this article there is an example of a schedule for a model apartment building, compiled on the basis of previous practices as well as more recent statistical studies from abroad. The contribution also shows differences in simulation results while we apply different ways of the internal heat gain schedule in the apartment.