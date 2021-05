Komplexní analýza trhu s dřevostavbami

English Synopsis

Complex Wood Based Houses Market Analysis

It was finished 18 390 houses in the Czech Republic. Houses are the most frequent finished type of buildings. The share of construction of brick houses is 83.1% and for wood-base houses its 14.9%. Database of 1520 bids for houses was completed and how what is typical Czech house. It is single floor brick house with sloped roof. The heating system is compiled by electric heater and radiators. Also house market analysis was made. 631 sold houses was examined in the period 2017-2020 in Brno-venkov district, Czech Republic. Only 1.3% wood-based houses was detected.