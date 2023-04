Analýza příspěvku denního světla v místnosti stíněné řadovou zástavbou a balkonem (část 1)

English Synopsis

Two methods to assess daylight provision in the interior are proposed in the technical standard ČSN EN 17037: 1) a method based on daylight factor and 2) a method based on illuminance levels. The 1st part of the article deals with daylighting evaluation using the daylight factor method. In the case study, the impact of two different shading obstacles (specifically a row building and a continuous balcony) on the daylight factor is analysed.