Funerální architektura – Kolumbária a jejich vývoj se zaměřením na architektonickou formu

English Synopsis

Funerary Architecture – Columbaria and Their Development with a Focus on Architectural Form

Columbaria, serving as repositories for urns with the ashes of the deceased, represent a significant element of funerary architecture, whose form has evolved considerably throughout history. From ancient Roman structures, characterized by the regular division of niches for urn placement, to contemporary minimalist, eco-friendly, and digitally connected burial spaces, columbaria reflect changes in approaches to cremation and funerary culture in general. This article presents the architectural development of columbaria, emphasizing material solutions, spatial organization, and technological innovations.