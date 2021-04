Vplyv vybraných parametrov na napätia v skrutkovom spoji v skle

English Synopsis

Effect of the Chosen Parameters on Stress in Bolted Connection in Glass

Increased stresses occur near the supports of glass structures, which can be decisive for design of glass member. Recommendations for minimum distance of bolted connection from the edge can be found in current standarts. For verification of details are used FE-models. Influence of the edge distance and material thickness on the maximum stress value at the edge of the hole in glass loaded in its plane is compared in this paper.