Rodinný dům pro CHKO Křivoklátsko

English Synopsis

Family House for Protected Landscape Area Krivoklatsko

The Architecture and Urban Planning Committee of Protected Landscape Areas in Central Bohemia Region has to deal with low-suitable new family houses architecture design very often. The recommendations for buildings were written to preserve typical architecture form. Due to the passive standards coming be ordinary used in family house design, Administration of the Krivoklatsko PLA initiated the cooperation with Faculty of Civil Engineering CTU in Prague to try find new design for Krivoklatsko PLA. Architecture and Building Engineering students worked out design of new family houses as their Bachelor projects. The goal of this paper is to present student projects as an inspiration for builders and evaluate the usage of new shapes and materials in the design suitability context.