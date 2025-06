Aktuální stav technické normalizace pro dřevostavby

English Synopsis

Although the term wooden construction is not introduced in our legal regulations, we commonly understand this term as constructions in which wood and wood-based products are the main material used. However, the proportion of wood and wood-based products is not defined and depends on the construction system used. Wooden constructions are currently the subject of growing interest among developers, architects, civil engineers and the public. This is mainly due to the fact that they offer an alternative method of building construction with great ecological benefits. Their advantage is also the speed of construction and usually low demands on the equipment of the construction site. Technical standards are important for their design and implementation.