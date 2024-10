Denní osvětlení v obytné místnosti osvětlované oknem o ploše 10 % podlahové plochy místnosti

English Synopsis

Daylighting in a Dwelling Room Lit by a Window with an Area Equal to 10% of the Room Floor Area

The Prague and Brno Building Regulations approved in 2024 no longer require compliance with daylighting requirements in dwelling rooms in buildings with a closed or semi-closed construction line. In these buildings, it should be sufficient to prove that the window area is at least one tenth of the room floor area. The paper deals with the daylighting evaluation in differently obstructed rooms whose window area is exactly 10% of the room floor area.