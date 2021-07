Zastrešenie ruín v architektonických kontextoch

English Synopsis

Ruin Cover Structures in Architectural Contexts

Cases of ruin coverage are not common - an object that lost its primary function and fell into decay must get a new reason for its reuse. Coverage of such object with value of exhibit gained over time requires atypical solutions of both structural and architectural issues. Several researches aimed at the topic with their focus on other than architectural part of the problem - roofs over ruins are raised particularly for reason of protection against climatic conditions on our domain. Situation differs abroad. This paper illustrates foreign approach to coverage of ruins as an inspiration to use in our cultural context and lays its focus on architectural and urbanistic determinants of the topic.