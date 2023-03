Tepelné vlastnosti vnitřního ostění dvojitého a jednoduchého okna

English Synopsis

Thermal Properties of Double Window and Modern Construcions Jamb

The paper deals with the comparison of the thermal properties of jamb for different types of windows. In the case of reconstruction, it is often necessary to preserve the original double- windows or to use modern materials due to the thermal solution of the building. Modern constructions mean the use of double or single windows with thermal-insulating glazing. These changes in the construction of the window have an effect on the thermal processes on the structure. One of the important parameters for the assessment of the building structure is the assessment of the internal surface temperature of the building structure. This article shows the difference in finishes and heat flows to remove different types of windows. The reference window for comparison is the original double history window. The results were found in a model environment in 2D software.