Možnosti numerického modelování tepelných ostrovů ve městech

English Synopsis

Possibilities of Numerical Modeling of Urban Heat Islands

As heat islands are referred areas in urbanized cities where the temperature is significantly higher in the summer than in their surroundings. With advancing climate change, the occurrence of heat islands is more numerous. It is obvious that construction has a direct effect on the creation, or on the contrary, on the regulation of heat islands in cities. Due to the available possibilities of 3D modelling of objects and projecting with the help of the BIM method, it is possible to carry out numerical simulations of the effect of objects on the surroundings and monitor the indicators of the formation of a heat island. Building objects can therefore be designed with a high regard for the environmental aspect of the project. This paper describes selected options for numerical modelling of heat islands.